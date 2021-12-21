Sfmg LLC Sells 48 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 245.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $68,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

