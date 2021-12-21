Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.