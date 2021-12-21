Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Drops By 24.1%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 820,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,395 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.