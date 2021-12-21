Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CPSR opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 570,281 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,596,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 344.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

