Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVRC stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Evercel has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

