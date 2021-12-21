Westpac Banking Corp Has $249,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

