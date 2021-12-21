Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 481,821 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $330,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.