Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after buying an additional 62,209 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

