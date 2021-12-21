Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,231.82

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,231.82 ($55.91).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($63.42) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.49) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.77) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,951.50 ($52.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,908.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,058.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a market cap of £101.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($49.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($65.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

