Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,732,627 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 91.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $470,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

