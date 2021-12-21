Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $5,066,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $3,260,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

