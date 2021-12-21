Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

