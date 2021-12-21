Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

