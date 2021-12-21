Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after acquiring an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 436,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

