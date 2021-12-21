15,600 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.