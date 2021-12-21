Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.09. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

JBT stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,769 shares of company stock valued at $925,182. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

