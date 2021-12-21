Sfmg LLC Acquires 497 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NYSE KO opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

