Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

