Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $48,033,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

