Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

