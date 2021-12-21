Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average is $277.73. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.