Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

