ACG Wealth Has $1.63 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

