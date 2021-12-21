Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,534,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,902 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 206,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.