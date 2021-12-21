Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.818 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

