Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.