Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRF opened at $71.00 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.