Brokerages Set Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Target Price at C$14.00

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

TSE:ARR opened at C$10.60 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market cap of C$281.05 million and a PE ratio of -139.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.59.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

