Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC opened at $45.47 on Friday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

