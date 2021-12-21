ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

