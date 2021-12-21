Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned about 0.36% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

PTF opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $186.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average is $157.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

