ACG Wealth Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

