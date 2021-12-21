ACG Wealth Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

