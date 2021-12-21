NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is ACG Wealth’s 7th Largest Position

ACG Wealth raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after buying an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

