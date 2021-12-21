NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.