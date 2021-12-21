Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 7,901 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 58.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 114.5% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Unity Software by 34.2% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

