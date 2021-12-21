Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $411.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.