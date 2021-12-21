Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,861 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

