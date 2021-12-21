Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Grows By 17.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

