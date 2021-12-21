Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

