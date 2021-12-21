ACG Wealth Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

