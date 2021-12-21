ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

