Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,290,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 31,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

