Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ball by 49.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

BLL opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

