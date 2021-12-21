Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.