Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,085 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

