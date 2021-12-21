Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.