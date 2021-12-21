Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

