Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 13,074 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.