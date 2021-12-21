Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

BIIB stock opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

